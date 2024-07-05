Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A committee of residents in a Northumberland village has put together an event that its members hope will be enjoyed by many in the community.

Longhorsley Village Day used to be an annual event, but it stopped a few years ago.

Committee members wanted something like it to come back, but they have completely re-invented what used to take place and there is a packed programme for the new Longhorsley Village Fete – which is taking place on Saturday, July 13, between 2pm and 5pm.

Entry is free, but there will be buckets for cash donations at various points. All funds raised will go towards future events.

Longhorsley Village Fete is taking place later this month.

There have been generous donations from Longhorsley Village Hall, Northumberland Estates Community Fund and Longhorsley Parish Council, as well as donations for the raffle, tombola and book stall.

A description of what will take place on the day in the programme is as follows.

“Village Green/Millennium Green 12.30pm to 2pm – Dog Show (registration from noon), Hilltop Farm Animal Sanctuary, Dogs Trust, Northumberland Hedgehog Rescue Centre.

“Longhorsley First School 2pm to 5pm – Local business stalls, Deja Bru coffee van, fire brigade, face painting, fun races and games for all the family.

“Longhorsley Village Hall 2pm to 5pm – Industrial section, cream teas, Northumbrian pipers, musical entertainment, police representatives, treasure hunt, raffle, tombola, mobile bar, barbeque, football fun.