It takes place on November 12 with the service starting at St Paul’s Church at 2.30pm followed by a parade to the war memorial where wreaths will be laid at around 3.30pm.

Veterans or serving personnel who would like to attend the service and are not members of an association should contact Alnwick Town Council (on 07484 243593 or by emailing [email protected]).

Any organisations wishing to attend the service, and/or lay a wreath, and who have not received details should also contact Alnwick Town Council.

Remembrance Sunday 2022 in Alnwick. Picture: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

The service will be led by Reverend Christian Mitchell, from St Michael’s Church, supported by Squadron Leader David Haslam, Padre at RAF Boulmer.

The Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers will accompany in church and lead the parade.

Everyone is welcome to take part in the parade which starts at around 3.10pm in Green Batt then marches down Hotspur Street and along Bondgate Without to the war memorial where prayers will be led by Reverend Joan Grindrod-Helmn and wreaths will be laid.

His Grace the Duke of Northumberland, in his role as Deputy Lord Lieutenant and accompanied by Her Grace the Duchess of Northumberland will attend along with Diana Barkes, High Sheriff of Northumberland and representatives from the Royal British Legion; the Navy, Army and Airforce; Veterans Associations and other local organisations.