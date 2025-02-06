A ‘planet-friendly’ market and exhibition in North Shields will go ahead next month after struggles to find funding.

The ‘No Time For Waste’ event will take place on Sunday, March 16, at the Linskill Centre in Tynemouth, after organisers bowed to popular demand to make it an annual event.

The exhibition, held at the same venue last year, attracted more than a thousand visitors to dozens of environmental stalls, displays, and educational and entertainment attractions for adults and children.

It also acted as a hub bringing together environmental groups and businesses across North Tyneside to share ideas for improving, adapting and innovating.

Jackie Sewell, event organiser and owner of Buy the Kilo. (Credit: Kiri Nicholetts)

Organiser Jackie Sewell, runs a plastic-free and zero-waste shop, Buy The Kilo, in Tynemouth Metro Station. She said: “We’ve spent months applying for grants and support, but we weren’t able to replace the £5,035 funding from the North of Tyne Combined Authority which has now shut down.

“Ours is a small but important event, run entirely by volunteers, and we would have looked to give up on it because the money we had last year wasn’t there. But the people last year enjoyed it so much they begged us to give it a go again, so we have done.

“As well as being a celebration of the resilience of small eco-friendly businesses in the area, it is also a chance for people to talk about a greener way of life through talks, crafting workshops, and film showings.”

The event has been supported by former North of Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll, who said: “To tackle the climate and environmental crisis, we are often told we all need to do our bit.

"From tackling food waste to reducing single-use plastics - Jackie has been on a mission to support people making greener choices.”

The event has received financial support from SUEZ Recycling and Recovery in North Shields and the North Tyneside Council.

A spokesperson from the council said: “We are proud to take part. It promises to be a vibrant and informative event, which will help us spread the word about waste reduction and ambitions for a net zero North Tyneside.

“Our staff will be on hand to promote recycling awareness, hand out recycling bags and leaflets, and explain some of the do’s and don’ts of recycling in North Tyneside.”