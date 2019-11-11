Phantom of the Opera announces month-long run at Sunderland Empire

Phantom of the Opera, London, 2017, Credit: Johan Persson

The Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh show rarely tours, but the original production will be hitting the road for a UK and Ireland tour with a run on Wearside from Wednesday, November 4 until Saturday, December 5, 2020 – the only North East date on the tour.

Now in its 34th year in the West End, the musical is considered one of the most spectacular productions in history with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic score including hits Music of the Night, All I Ask of You, Masquerade and the iconic title song.

The show tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as The Phantom who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerised by the talents and beauty of a young soprano – Christine, the Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her.

Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, the Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.

The Phantom of the Opera is one of the most successful musicals in entertainment history playing to over 145 million people in 41 countries and 183 cities in 17 languages. It has won more than 70 major theatre awards, including seven Tony Awards and four Olivier Awards.

*The Phantom of the Opera comes to the Sunderland Empire from Wednesday, November 4 to Saturday, December 5, 2020. Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Wednesday, November 13 to ATG Theatre Card members, from 10am on Friday, November 15 to groups 10+ and from 10am on Monday, November 18 for general sale. They’re available in person at the Box Office on High Street West, also from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 3022* or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland*

Calls cost up to 7p per minute plus your standard network charge. Booking fees may apply to telephone and online bookings.