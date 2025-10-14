Panic at Alnwick: Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden launches terrifying Halloween experience

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 14th Oct 2025, 15:51 BST
A brand-new Halloween experience is set to send shivers down the spine of visitors as Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden unveils Panic at Alnwick.

On the night of October 31, the world’s largest play structure will become the stage for a twisted tale of fear, folklore, and theatrical terror in a one-off event for over 16s only.

Panic at Alnwick will see the fairy tale village turn into a haunted labyrinth of eerie soundscapes, live actors, jump scares and gruesome surprises lurking in the shadows.

In an alternative to the traditional family-friendly Spookydorei, organisers warn that this is not a family-friendly event - it’s a high-impact horror experience tailored to challenge even the most seasoned fright fans.

Panic at Alnwick is a one-off Halloween event for over 16s.

Panic at Alnwick runs from 8pm until 9.30pm, where groups of between 6 and 10 will walk together at each allocated time slot.

Tickets are £16.50 per person, which also provides entry to a Halloween-themed party in the Pavilion featuring haunting decor, dance music, and refreshments.

