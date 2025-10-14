Panic at Alnwick: Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden launches terrifying Halloween experience
On the night of October 31, the world’s largest play structure will become the stage for a twisted tale of fear, folklore, and theatrical terror in a one-off event for over 16s only.
Panic at Alnwick will see the fairy tale village turn into a haunted labyrinth of eerie soundscapes, live actors, jump scares and gruesome surprises lurking in the shadows.
In an alternative to the traditional family-friendly Spookydorei, organisers warn that this is not a family-friendly event - it’s a high-impact horror experience tailored to challenge even the most seasoned fright fans.
Panic at Alnwick runs from 8pm until 9.30pm, where groups of between 6 and 10 will walk together at each allocated time slot.
Tickets are £16.50 per person, which also provides entry to a Halloween-themed party in the Pavilion featuring haunting decor, dance music, and refreshments.