This year’s North East Dog Festival will have plenty of new additions as well as returning favourites.

For the first time at the event, which will take place at Northumberland College’s Kirkley Hall Campus near Ponteland on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1, there will be The Dog and Duck Show where the team will use both trained and untrained sheep dogs to herd ducks.

Crowd favourites Walworth Birds of Prey and the Kipperridge Gundogs will return to feature in the main ring line-up.

The festival welcomes more than 20 different have a go activities with everything from dog parkour to flyball, agility to Scentventure and popular sports like canicross and mantrailing will also return.

Picture from a previous year's North East Dog Festival by Ben Heward Photography.

If you have a pooch that likes to get wet, then you can also give the timed water retrieve a go in the gundog area.

Other new additions include trick training, pet gundog training and the Dogs Trust Dog School.

There is the choice of two charity dog shows, with more than 20 classes to choose from. The Saturday will also see an extra dog show edition with the famous Scruffts competition, hosted by The Kennel Club.

Festival directors Rebecca Ashworth Earle and Dawn Oliver Doyle said: “Last year, our festival welcomed thousands and moving it all on onto one larger field proved to be very successful.

“This will be our seventh year and there are more have a go activities, more main ring acts, more speakers and even more rosettes and prizes to be won throughout the weekend.

“So whether you love dogs, are thinking about getting a dog, or just want an affordable jam packed weekend of shopping, entertainment and more, the festival is a great family trip out.”

The Wellness Tipi will welcome regular speakers, with a special highlight of first time festival speakers Clara Hewson and Annie Dowell-Caffrey of The Muzzle Movement.

In addition, the festival features a range of more than 90 exhibitors from all over the country. There is everything you could want for your dog, plus plenty of non-dog related stalls including food and drinks for humans.

A limited number of early bird tickets are on sale online at ​www.northeastdogfestival.com