Osprey Watch back for the sixteenth year
and live on Freeview channel 276
Breeding pairs of ospreys have nested in Kielder between March and September since 2009, with activity on the nest tending to be mainly throughout July and August as the chicks hatch, are fed and then learn to fly and hunt.
As with the previous fifteen years, Northumberland Wildlife Trust will be running Osprey Watch from the osprey cabin at Tower Knowe Visitor Centre in Kielder between 11am and 4:30pm , Saturday 30 March until Sunday 18 August.
Osprey Watch is a great way to find out more about a wonderful bird that is found in temperate and tropical regions of all continents. The Watch is delivered almost entirely by volunteers and is a great way to meet new people and experience the wonderful Kielder landscape.
Anybody wanting to join the wonderful Osprey Watch team of volunteers can register their interest at www.nwt.org.uk/volunteering-opportunities/osprey-watch-viewpoint-assistant
No previous experience is required as a training day will be held at Kielder Castle on Wednesday 13 March prior to the season starting - to secure a place visit www.nwt.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer New volunteers will always be in the company of experienced volunteers who will be on hand to assist.