Opportunity to make it a paw-fect Christmas at Dobbies’ Morpeth and Ponteland stores

By Andrew Coulson
Published 13th Nov 2024, 12:48 GMT
A garden centre chain has announced the return of its popular Santa Paws experience.

People can bring their dogs to Dobbies’ Morpeth and Ponteland stores and give them a tail-wagging good time at Santa’s Grotto.

The experience can be captured with a professional photograph. Before leaving, dogs will receive a toy carefully selected by Santa and tailored to their size.

When purchasing a ticket online, customers have the option to donate to Dogs Trust’s mission of caring for, rehabilitating and rehoming thousands of dogs every year.

Santa Paws is back at Dobbies’ Morpeth and Ponteland stores. Picture by Stewart Attwood.

Santa Paws is available from Thursday, December 5 to Tuesday, December 24 on selected dates. The experience costs £9.99 per dog and the professional photograph add on can be pre-booked for a discount.

To find out more about timings and bookings, go to https://events.dobbies.com

