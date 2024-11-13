Opportunity to make it a paw-fect Christmas at Dobbies’ Morpeth and Ponteland stores
People can bring their dogs to Dobbies’ Morpeth and Ponteland stores and give them a tail-wagging good time at Santa’s Grotto.
The experience can be captured with a professional photograph. Before leaving, dogs will receive a toy carefully selected by Santa and tailored to their size.
When purchasing a ticket online, customers have the option to donate to Dogs Trust’s mission of caring for, rehabilitating and rehoming thousands of dogs every year.
Santa Paws is available from Thursday, December 5 to Tuesday, December 24 on selected dates. The experience costs £9.99 per dog and the professional photograph add on can be pre-booked for a discount.
To find out more about timings and bookings, go to https://events.dobbies.com
