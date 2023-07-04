The new-look Lindisfarne Centre in Alnwick.

The learning centre and community campus on the site of the former Lindisfarne School reopened in April after a £2m revamp, funded by Northumberland County Council.

The project brings a range of education and community services together under one roof including Northumberland Skills, the council's learning and skills service.

It is also home to Northumberland County Council Customer Services, Northumberland Communities Together, Alnwick Town Council, Alnwick District Food Bank and Northumberland Citizens Advice.

The new cafe is becoming a popular meeting place.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, the council’s cabinet member with responsibility for Inspiring Young People, said: “It is fantastic to see this thriving education and community campus in action.

“Having all these different services under one roof means more people can access the support they need in the heart of their community.”

A new on-site café is open to all, while two community spaces are available to hire.

Cllr Gordon Castle, Alnwick ward member, said: “This is a major addition to Alnwick’s community life.

"These excellent facilities bring together various groups with a common theme."

Cllr Martin Swinbank, fellow ward member, added: “The new community campus is bringing new life to this old building.

“Its low carbon refurbishment is fit for the future.

“Please do call in to see the range of council and other community support organisations who are here to welcome you.”

The council is now progressing with plans for the future of the site.