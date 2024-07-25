Olympic celebrations launched at The Alnwick Garden as children's attraction stages its own Lililympics
Children will be taking part in a variety of sporting fun at the Alnwick visitor attraction.
They will compete in teams representing the clans of fairies, elves, goblins, hobgoblins, sprites, pixies, trolls and dwarves that inhabit Lilidorei.
Nathan Bonk, head of play at Lilidorei, said: "This summer-long event is a wonderful opportunity for families to experience the magic of Lilidorei and enjoy some friendly competition through a host of fun activities.
“From axe throwing and booger ball to hula hooping, running, and jumping, there is something for everyone.
“Throughout the games, children will have the chance to score points for their chosen Lilidorei clan, with a weekly winner announced throughout the school holidays. The overall Lililympics champion will be revealed at the end of the summer holidays.”
Visitors can enjoy both The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei with a new combination ticket, £22 for adults and £16.50 for children. Free with a play village ticket.
