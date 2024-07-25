Olympic celebrations launched at The Alnwick Garden as children's attraction stages its own Lililympics

By Ian Smith
Published 25th Jul 2024, 14:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Lilidorei has launched its very own version of the Olympic Games.

Children will be taking part in a variety of sporting fun at the Alnwick visitor attraction.

They will compete in teams representing the clans of fairies, elves, goblins, hobgoblins, sprites, pixies, trolls and dwarves that inhabit Lilidorei.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nathan Bonk, head of play at Lilidorei, said: "This summer-long event is a wonderful opportunity for families to experience the magic of Lilidorei and enjoy some friendly competition through a host of fun activities.

Olympic fun at Lilidorei.Olympic fun at Lilidorei.
Olympic fun at Lilidorei.

“From axe throwing and booger ball to hula hooping, running, and jumping, there is something for everyone.

“Throughout the games, children will have the chance to score points for their chosen Lilidorei clan, with a weekly winner announced throughout the school holidays. The overall Lililympics champion will be revealed at the end of the summer holidays.”

Visitors can enjoy both The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei with a new combination ticket, £22 for adults and £16.50 for children. Free with a play village ticket.

Related topics:Alnwick

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice