NSPCC walk to Ratcheugh Observatory returns

Ratcheugh Observatory.

At present access to the woods is not possible in safety after storm damage last autumn, but Northumberland Estates has kindly given permission to open Ratcheugh Observatory as part of plans to raise money.

The observatory is not usually open to the public. It was built in 1776 by the first Duke of Northumberland as a memorial to his wife, Elizabeth Seymour.

Caroline Chrisp. committee chair, said: “For the past two years we have been forced to cancel this popular event due to Covid, so we were determined to try and get something up and running this year.

"In place of the usual walk, we have created a short circular route taking around 15 to 20 minutes and heading from the car park through the fields, taking in the wonderful views of the coast before returning along the edge of the woods where this year’s wonderful display of bluebells can be seen.

“We are very grateful to Northumberland Estates for all their help and cooperation, as well as allowing us to open the observatory, and we hope as many people as possible will come along on the day, with entry by donation.”

The walk is from 10am until 1pm. Parking at Dunsheugh, signposted from the Lesbury and Longhoughton roads.

Refreshments will be available.