NSPCC fundraiser offers rare chance to visit Ratcheugh Crag and Observatory in Alnwick

The Alnwick committee of the NSPCC are holding a fundraising bluebell walk in the woods at Ratcheugh Crag.

By Ian Smith
Published 10th May 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 14:40 BST

The leisurely circular 1.5-mile stroll through the woods to the observatory and finishing with homemade refreshments at the point-to-point hut below takes place on Sunday, May 14 from 10am to 1pm.

It is a rare opportunity, by kind permission of The Duke of Northumberland, to visit both the crag and observatory which are not normally open to the public.

Plenty of car parking. Dogs on leads welcome. Suitable outdoor footwear advised.

The Alnwick committee of the NSPCC has organised a bluebell walk at Ratcheugh.
The Alnwick committee of the NSPCC has organised a bluebell walk at Ratcheugh.
    The walk starts from Dunsheugh (NE66 3AD), sign posted from the Longhoughton and Lesbury roads.

    Cash or card donations for entry and refreshments, with all funds going direct to the NSPCC. Booking not necessary.

    Ratcheugh Observatory.
    Ratcheugh Observatory.
