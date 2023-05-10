The leisurely circular 1.5-mile stroll through the woods to the observatory and finishing with homemade refreshments at the point-to-point hut below takes place on Sunday, May 14 from 10am to 1pm.

It is a rare opportunity, by kind permission of The Duke of Northumberland, to visit both the crag and observatory which are not normally open to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plenty of car parking. Dogs on leads welcome. Suitable outdoor footwear advised.

The Alnwick committee of the NSPCC has organised a bluebell walk at Ratcheugh.

Most Popular

The walk starts from Dunsheugh (NE66 3AD), sign posted from the Longhoughton and Lesbury roads.

Cash or card donations for entry and refreshments, with all funds going direct to the NSPCC. Booking not necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad