The heritage railway, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has locomotives, carriages and stations decorated for the occasion.

There will also be a 1950s themed street party in the specially decorated Engine Shed. Visitors are invited to bring a picnic – or alternatively the Station’s Buffet Stop Café will be open.

To add to the family fun, there will be children's games and activities in the Engine Shed.

Aln Valley Railway.

Aln Valley Railway is also launching a new information trail, as well as creating a special jubilee trail of photos of the Queen.

There will be a full timetable of passenger services, with Class 11 heritage Diesel Locomotive 'Shirley', running on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Steam Locomotive No. 60 running on Sunday, travelling with the vintage carriages.

The timetables and information about activities, ticket prices and booking are available from www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk