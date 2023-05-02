The event takes place at Wooler Youth Hostel on Saturday, May 27 from 2pm to 4.30pm.

There will be opportunities for both children and adults to have a go at simple basketry activities as well as demonstrations, talks by professional basketmakers, displays and sales of baskets made by group members.

In the morning there will be two site visits with transport provided, for which booking in advance is essential. The group has been successful in securing funding from Northumberland National Park Authority and the Glendale Gateway Trust which has enabled them to offer these free of charge.

One is to a site near Rothbury, where the group grow their own willow for basket making. The other is to Holy Island, where visitors will be guided round a willow sculpture trail.

Anna Turnbull, the artist who created the sculptures, said: “This will be a great opportunity for us to share both the concept behind the trail reflecting some of the key species found within the National Nature Reserve and also the designing and making of the sculptures.”

Maurice Pyle is offering a tool sharpening and maintenance workshop. This costs £30 per person and must also be booked in advance.

Anna Corbett, one of the organisers said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming everyone who is interested in the fascinating world of baskets and wants to find out more.

"The Northumbria Basketry Group has small groups around the region that hold regular, practical workshops, so please come along and find out more.”