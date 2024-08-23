We looked at Tripadvisor’s list of Northumberland’s ‘Points of Interest and Landmarks’ and compared the percentage of 'excellent' reviews to the total number of reviews. Those making the top ten are the ones with the highest portion of 'excellent' reviews and only places with 100 or more were considered.
In top spot is The Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty with 999 total reviews that were 90.7% excellent. With it being among some of the finest landscape in the country, it’s no surprise this was the landmark to take the number one spot.
Here’s the whole list of Northumberland’s top-rated landmarks.
1. The Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty
The Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) received 999 reviews with 90.7% being excellent. AONB was designated in 1958 and is among some of the finest landscape in the country. It covers 39 miles of coast from Berwick to the Coquet Estuary and has some breath taking walking routes. Photo: This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.5 Generic license
2. Farne Islands
The Farne Islands received 748 reviews with 87.2% being excellent. The Farne Islands will at times have an abundance of nesting birds, including the iconic puffin and Arctic terns. Boat trips can be taken from Seahouses to visit the birds and seals. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Sycamore Gap
Sycamore Gap received 195 reviews with 73.3% being excellent. Sycamore Gap is located on Hadrian's Wall and was felled in September 2023 in an act of vandalism. Despite the tree missing from the iconic scene, many people are still taking the route to visit site and look at the new shoots sprouting from the protected stump. Picture: Pixabay. Photo: Pixabay
4. Lindisfarne National Reserve
Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve received 347 reviews with 72.9% being excellent. It is a 3,541-hectare UK national nature reserve founded to help safeguard the internationally important wintering bird populations, with six internationally important species of wildfowl and wading birds that spend winter here. There is self-guided circular walk that takes you through eight posts highlighting different aspects of the reserve. It is three miles long and takes anywhere from 1.5 to 3 hours. Photo: Licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence
