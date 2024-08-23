4 . Lindisfarne National Reserve - Copyright Walter Baxter and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence..jpg

Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve received 347 reviews with 72.9% being excellent. It is a 3,541-hectare UK national nature reserve founded to help safeguard the internationally important wintering bird populations, with six internationally important species of wildfowl and wading birds that spend winter here. There is self-guided circular walk that takes you through eight posts highlighting different aspects of the reserve. It is three miles long and takes anywhere from 1.5 to 3 hours. Photo: Licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence