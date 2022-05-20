Northumberland Young Farmers look forward to return of annual rally

The Northumberland Young Farmers County Rally takes place on Saturday, May 28 at South Acton Farm, Felton, by kind permission of the Ryle family.

More than 70 competitions in sports, machinery, stage performance will showcase the skills and talent of Northumberland Young Farmers.

There will even be flower arranging, baking and fashion designing, tug of war, auctioneering and a Charleston dance contest.

The tug of war is eagerly anticipated.

Ten clubs across the county all have their sights set firmly on the Rally Shield.

Will Howie, Tritlington Rally chairman, said: “After two years postponing the event, it is great to be able to host this year, we are looking forward to a great day of competition, sport and a great day of entertainment.”