Northumberland what's on guide: 8 things to do in June 2025

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 30th May 2025, 15:50 BST
There is plenty to do in Northumberland in the month of June to celebrate the beginning of summer.

From live music festivals to family days out – here are eight things happening in the county this June.

1. Mighty Dub Fest (Alnwick)

The Mighty Dub Fest is an award-winning family festival celebrating music and van culture. The event will take place from June 13 - 15 in the pastures of Alnwick Castle. Photo: supplied

2. Food historian talk at Alnwick Castle

With the Castle having opened its Victorian kitchens to the public for the first time, food historian Annie Gray joins the archival team on Friday, June 13 to delve into rare material from the Castle’s extensive kitchen records. Photo: pixabay

3. Blyth Live

On June 21, the Bay City Rollers are headlining the annual music festival Blyth Live at the Mermaid Car Park. Photo: Natalia Aronowicz

4. Spoonfest (Alnwick)

On June 7, Spoonfest will take place at Alnwick Rugby Football Club. Enjoy live music with Ed Sheeran and Abba tributes. Photo: Alncom

