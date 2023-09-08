Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of this year’s national Heritage Open Days programme, volunteers will be inviting people of all ages to take part in a recreation of what life might have been like for people in the area during the Second World War.

On Sunday, September 17, join Cresswell’s very own ‘Home Guard’ volunteers as they recall wartime stories of ordinary people coming to terms with rationing, defending their homes against the threat of an invasion, Land Girls doing the jobs of their menfolk who were away at war and generally coping with life during the war years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day there will be a Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes (NAAFI) canteen with cups of tea and other refreshments served by the local Women’s Institute members. Ration cards will be distributed to demonstrate the shortage of food and supplies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cresswell Pele Tower.

Most Popular

Visitors will be shown how to be Air Raid Wardens looking out for unexploded ‘bombs’ or trying to track down enemy paratroopers.

Also on the day, Cresswell will remember its very own wartime hero Captain Joe Baker-Cresswell – who played a vital role in what King George VI would describe as one of the most important single acts of bravery during the Second World War at sea.