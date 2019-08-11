Northumberland village prepares for show - this is what's on
The residents of a Northumbrian village are preparing for their annual show on September 1.
All of the villagers’ of Longhirst will display their best efforts of producing giant vegetables, flower arrangements, photography, handicrafts, jams and home baking – with much of the produce available to buy in a real hands-up auction after viewing ends at 3.45pm.
The legendary home bakers of Longhirst will be out in force over the weekend, so why not drop by the Village Hall and try their sponges and tray-bakes for size with a tea or coffee in the pop-up tea-room inside?
There will be a Tombola with loads of prizes and a raffle too, and you may even manage to do some of your shopping at the same time.
Just wander into the Village Hall, and you will be guaranteed a warm welcome.
Doors open to the Public from 2pm. Entry £2 per adult, with accompanied children free.