Northumberland hotel to host royalty-themed afternoon teas for jubilee

Running over four consecutive afternoons from June 2-5, the event is open to everyone with an array of freshly baked cakes, scones, and finger sandwiches to be enjoyed.

Doxford Hall’s Chris Main said: “We’re excited to be hosting this very special event.

"Our head chef has had great fun conjuring up a menu that will delight and will feature British classics that everyone can enjoy on the lawns.

Doxford Hall.

"We’re hoping for a run of sunshine but are lucky enough to have plenty of inside space should the weather not play ball!”

Doxford Hall is part of the group of luxury boutique hotels known as the Robert Parker Hotel Collection.

The 18th century country house hotel is situated near Chathill.

Tickets are priced at £35 for two people, or £50 for two people to include a glass of Prosecco. Guests are invited to book in advance, via the hotel on 01665 589700 or at [email protected].

The hotel is situated just two miles from the A1 north of Alnwick and has 41 bedrooms. The hotel caters for weddings and events as well as for leisure breaks.