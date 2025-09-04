So even if you’re not heading back to school – here are 11 fun groups, classes or workshops to try around Northumberland this month.
1. Reformer Pilates
Kickstart a healthy habit with a reformer Pilates class at the brand-new Roc Studio in Morpeth. Photo: Hannah Fitzhugh
2. Join a choir
For singing enthusiasts or those wanting to try something new, joining a choir is the ultimate feel-good hobby. Alnwick Allstars Vocal Group rehearse weekly, alongside their sister group Morpeth Allstars. Photo: Hannah Fitzhugh
3. Attend an arts workshop
Fika Gallery in Morpeth host regular events, including a 'sunflowers in watercolour' workshop and 'sculpt and sip' this September. Photo: Fika
4. Try beach yogalates
ThreebyOne host regular yoga and Pilates hybrid classes on the beautiful Beadnell beach, as well as stretch and swim sessions - the perfect wellness activity. Photo: Laura Dixon