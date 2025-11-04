The Northumberland Farmer Network’s winter programme of meetings is now in full swing.

Farmers in the county are invited to attend an animal health event called ‘From Winter Feed to Spring Success’, which will take place at The Turks Head in Rothbury on Wednesday, November 19 from 7pm.

The network is partnering with the Black Sheep Farm Health dedicated farm vets and will focus on practical nutrition and husbandry strategies to boost livestock health and productivity this spring.

There are many common seasonal challenges including poor lamb or calf vigour, slow calvers, prolapses, mastitis and low colostrum production.

The meeting will highlight how small, low-cost changes in nutrition and management that can make a major difference to animal health – as well as profitability.

Kaz Strycharczyk from Black Sheep Farm Health said: “With respect to husbandry, there are some easy wins which can lead to radical improvements in lamb or calf survival and we are looking forward to discussing these on the night.”

Northumberland Farmer Network Project Manager Helen Bullock said: “Our winter meetings cover important topics, but they are also a chance to get together, have a chat and share thoughts and experiences.”

Farmers must book their places in advance. Call The Farmer Network on 01768 868615 or email [email protected]

Northumberland became part of The Farmer Network following a successful application and it launched in January 2024. Its aim is to support farmers in the county to face every challenge and seize any opportunity that might benefit the farm, the business and – as is so often the case in Northumberland – the family farming the land.