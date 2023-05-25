Usually closed to bikes, the event is an extremely rare opportunity to explore the expansive parkland in Alnwick by bicycle.

Hulne Park, once a medieval hunting ground, now consists of 3,000 acres of forest, farm and parkland. The park is also home to a range of historic landmarks including Hulne Priory, Brizlee Tower and Alnwick Abbey Gatehouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic-free routes of 30km, 20km and 10km will be available as well as plenty of food, fun and activities throughout the day.

Hulne Park in Alnwick.

Most Popular

NE Youth Staff will be hosting a variety of games and activities and there are bouncy castles and other fun inflatables which are suitable for the whole family.

It takes place on Saturday, June 17. All money raised will go to charity and the park will be open exclusively for this event between 9am and 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad