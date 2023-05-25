News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland Estates offers rare chance to explore Hulne Park in Alnwick for charity bike ride

Northumberland Estates and NE Youth are hosting a charity bike ride at Hulne Park.
By Ian Smith
Published 25th May 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 10:56 BST

Usually closed to bikes, the event is an extremely rare opportunity to explore the expansive parkland in Alnwick by bicycle.

Hulne Park, once a medieval hunting ground, now consists of 3,000 acres of forest, farm and parkland. The park is also home to a range of historic landmarks including Hulne Priory, Brizlee Tower and Alnwick Abbey Gatehouse.

Traffic-free routes of 30km, 20km and 10km will be available as well as plenty of food, fun and activities throughout the day.

Hulne Park in Alnwick.Hulne Park in Alnwick.
    NE Youth Staff will be hosting a variety of games and activities and there are bouncy castles and other fun inflatables which are suitable for the whole family.

    It takes place on Saturday, June 17. All money raised will go to charity and the park will be open exclusively for this event between 9am and 2pm.

    Entry Prices: Adult £16, child (4-17) £10, under 4s free. Non-bike riders £5.

    Tickets from: https://neyouth.org.uk/events

