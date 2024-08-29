Northumberland Dog Rescue to hold Sunday Funday in Bamburgh
Northumberland Dog Rescue is hosting the ‘Sunday Funday’ at the Links Road car park on September 1 from 12pm to 5pm.
Last year's event was a huge success and visitors can expect more of the same this year with artisan market traders, a food court, a classic car show, music, have-a-go dog parkour and agility courses and a dog show.
Lee Fraser, charity trustee, explained: "Northumberland Dog Rescue have been asked to host it all again this year, so after much pre-planning and a few prayers to the weather gods, this year's #SundayFunday is happening.
"With free entry and parking why not bring the family and a few pennies with you and help raise some much needed funds for the Northumberland Dog Rescue charity and have a lovely day out in Bamburgh.”
RNLI volunteers will be attending with their inshore lifeboat (subject to emergency call outs) and the Coastguard will be in attendance to explain the work they do.
