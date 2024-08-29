Northumberland Dog Rescue to hold Sunday Funday in Bamburgh

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2024, 12:11 BST
A fun day is in store in Bamburgh this weekend – and your four-legged friend is welcome to come along.

Northumberland Dog Rescue is hosting the ‘Sunday Funday’ at the Links Road car park on September 1 from 12pm to 5pm.

Last year's event was a huge success and visitors can expect more of the same this year with artisan market traders, a food court, a classic car show, music, have-a-go dog parkour and agility courses and a dog show.

Lee Fraser, charity trustee, explained: "Northumberland Dog Rescue have been asked to host it all again this year, so after much pre-planning and a few prayers to the weather gods, this year's #SundayFunday is happening.

An entry in last year's dog show.An entry in last year's dog show.
An entry in last year's dog show.

"With free entry and parking why not bring the family and a few pennies with you and help raise some much needed funds for the Northumberland Dog Rescue charity and have a lovely day out in Bamburgh.”

RNLI volunteers will be attending with their inshore lifeboat (subject to emergency call outs) and the Coastguard will be in attendance to explain the work they do.

