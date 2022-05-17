Northumberland County Show set to welcome over 30,000 visitors

Crowds are expected to flock back to the Northumberland County Show.

The much-loved agricultural event to be held at Bywell, near Stocksfield, on Friday, June 3, will help kickstart celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

New chairman, Mark Scandle, said: “The show gives everyone the chance to get up close to animals, talk to farmers and food producers, find out more about where their food comes from while enjoying a brilliant day out.

"It creates connections to rural life, food production and ultimately, the land that sustains us all, and it is an honour and a privilege to be part of that process.”

Giant tortoises will be among the attractions.

The show is a welcome opportunity for hardworking farmers to catch up after a long, tough lambing season, chat with friends and neighbours, and find out about the latest technological developments in the agricultural trade stand zone.

Visitors share the excitement of hundreds of competitive livestock classes for horses, cattle, sheep, alpacas, pigs, goats, fur and feather, baking and home crafts and many more.

The youngsRPS Sheep Section welcomes nearly 400 woolly entrants, featuring an array of different breeds. The Thomas Sherriffs’ Cattle Section is just as lively; with dozens of breeds represented.

Alpacas have grown in popularity in recent years, and over in the Ad Gefrin Alpaca marquee, visitors can get up close to over 150 of these gentle creatures.

In the main arena, Newcastle Diamonds Speedway team will be thrilling the crowds; The Royal Engineers Military Highland Piping Band will launch grand opening, and visitors can get in to meet the friendly hounds from Morpeth Hunt and get up close to the cute College Valley Beagles.

Take a step back in time to enjoy the Thomas Sherriffs Parade of Vintage Tractors, or learn about the traditional arts of stick dressing, spinning and weaving, or bee keeping.

Northumberland pipers from Magnetic North provide haunting melodies on the Live Music Stage, while Cumberland Wrestlers vigorously demonstrate energetic “hipes” (throws) to unbalance their opponents.

If you are feeling peckish, pick up some street food or delicious locally produced meats, cheeses, baking, confectionary and drinks to take home, or simply enjoy a picnic under the trees in the beautiful parkland of Bywell Hall.

The kids will love the fun fair, donkey and pony rides, and face painting. Come and see Kritters and Co minibeasts, The Biking Vikings, and bubble football in huge inflatable spheres.

At The Sheep Show, Nobby the Norfolk Horn ram's hilarious dancing entertains the crowds, and for the first time, the Show has a Giant Tortoise paddock.

Horse lovers are spoilt for choice with a hundred equine classes to enjoy. The Equine Section is supported by local financial consultants, Sage Wealth Management.

The Northumberland Show hosts the largest gathering of Border Terriers in the country, all competing in the extensive KC Dog Show. The section attracts over 700 canines of all shapes and sizes.

If you want to combine the day out with some exercise, bring your trainers. In partnership with Runnation, there is a beautiful five mile run through the woods and parkland of Bywell Hall starting at 1.30pm. Runnation’s website is open for entries.

The day comes to its pinnacle with the Grand Parade of Champions in the Main Arena.