Northumberland castles top list of most impressive castles in England
Northumberland boasts some of the most impressive castles in the country.
Travel guide website, Rough Guide, has produced a list of the 15 most impressive castles in England and the county has scored a hat-trick.
Topping the list is Alnwick Castle. Built in the 11th century, it is the second largest inhabited castle in England.
It’s a familiar spot around the world, thanks to the site being used for TV shows Downton Abbey, Black Adder, and Star Trek: The Next Generation, along with movies such as Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Transformers: The Last Knight’ and two of the Harry Potter films.
In second spot is Bamburgh Castle, which Rough Guide says is most formidable when seen from the beach.
Warkworth Castle completes the Northumbrian hat-trick.
Cris Brown, business and marketing manager at Northumberland Tourism, said: “We have more castles than any other county in England, and these are undoubtedly three of the most extraordinary.
“Each one represents a different part of Northumberland’s landscape; Bamburgh Castle clings to our rocky coastline, Alnwick Castle sits in a cobbled market town and Warkworth Castle overlooks the River Coquet and becomes surrounded by daffodils in the springtime.
“Plus, we can’t forget about their starring moments in various films and TV series, most memorably Alnwick Castle’s role as Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.”
The full list of the most impressive castles in England:
Alnwick Castle
Bamburgh Castle
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Leeds Castle, Kent
Dover Castle, Kent
Bodiam Castle, East Sussex
Windsor Castle, Berkshire
Warkworth Castle
Hever Castle, Kent
Tintagel Castle, Cornwall
Warwick Castle, Warwickshire
Lancaster Castle, Lancashire
Carlisle Castle, Cumbria
Lincoln Castle, Lincolnshire
Highclere Castle, Hampshire
Corfe Castle, Dorset