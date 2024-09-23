North East Skinny Dip set to return to Druridge Bay
The well-established annual mass skinny dip, is organised to promote celebrating life, nature and everyone’s own, unique, physical bodies by providing a rare opportunity to step into vulnerability, confront shame and smash the beauty myth. By taking a risk, participants can embrace a moment of pure joy and freedom, with every single body welcome.
North East Skinny Dip doesn’t just consider itself a skinny dip – but an experience – and what better way to welcome the winter than by stripping down to skin at sunrise and running wild and free into the North Sea with hundreds of other people.
The dip will take place on Sunday, September 29 on the stretch of beach behind Druridge Bay Country Park and will begin at sunrise just after 7am.
It is a ticketed event and participants are invited to register by making a pledge of £15, which can be done right up until the event itself by signing up at www.northeastskinnydip.co.uk.
All proceeds go directly to Tyneside and Northumberland Mind to improve local mental health and services. More than 1000 pledges have already been made and the organisers are on track to smash their fundraising target of £25,000.
Since 2012, North East Skinny Dip has collectively raised over £140,000 to strengthen the work of Mind, in the hope that one day everyone will walk free of their struggles with mental illness.
Registered participant will receive full event details by email and the answers to FAQs.
Keep up to date with North East Skinny Dip on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/northeastskinnydip and X at https://twitter.com/northeastskinny.
