The North East Dog Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary as one of the biggest dog-centred weekends in the country later this year.

Taking place on Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31 at Northumberland College’s Kirkley Hall Campus near Ponteland, the 2025 event is set to be special with more main ring attractions, new have-a-go activities and a bigger timetable of dog show classes and wellness seminars.

New for 2025 is the Clever K9 Ring where visitors will be able to attend free 20-minute dog training sessions in everything from canine fitness to trick training, loose lead to recall plus special guest TV star Chloé Nerina Fuller will also feature with her Super Spaniel Show.

The main arena once again promises thrilling performances with acts like the Dog & Duck herding show, the Kipperridge Gundog Team and the Walworth Birds of Prey.

New attractions join the line-up as well, with a working trials display from North East Counties Working Trials Society.

The main stars of the show, the dogs, will have a chance to try over 15 different have-a-go activities with everything from dog parkour to flyball, agility to scent hurdling and popular sports like canicross and mantrailing will also return.

There is the choice of two charity dog shows, with returning hosts Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter and newcomers Northumberland Dog Rescue, and the Saturday will see an extra dog show edition with the famous Scruffts regional heat, hosted by The Kennel Club.

Festival directors Rebecca Ashworth Earle and Dawn Oliver Doyle said: “We’re incredibly proud to be celebrating 10 years of the North East Dog Festival.

“What started as a small idea has grown into a truly special event that brings together dog lovers from across the country.

“Reaching this milestone is testament to the solid foundation we’ve built with our suppliers and supporters, plus keeping to our core belief that our dogs should be given the best life possible for the short time they grace our lives.”

Ticket prices have remained the same for the third year running and a limited number of early bird tickets are available online now to save money on gate prices. Go to www.northeastdogfestival.com for more information.