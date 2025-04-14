Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Norham flower team are currently preparing for a week-long flower festival in St Cuthbert’s Church to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VE and VJ Day.

St Cuthbert’s Church will be filled with over 40 displays of fresh flowers and memorabilia created by volunteers, including professional florists, flower arrangers, community groups and individuals, who are all coming together to celebrate the historic anniversary.

Taking place over the week commencing Sunday, June 22, the Flower Festival, ‘a moment in time’, will launch alongside Norham Open Gardens, as well as crafts on the village green and teas on offer throughout the week.

Once again, locals will open their garden gates to the public for the afternoon for visitors to enjoy. There are around eight gardens to view, of all different sizes, including those with ponds, pergolas, summer houses, bee hives and a huge variety of plants, trees and shrubs.

From right to left: Patrick Paton, of Paton and Co, Jane Bannister, Brenda Moody and Jane Cochrane, three organisers of the Flower Festival. Photo by Celia Paton

Crafts on Norham village green will include a variety of stalls from Northumberland artisans and a plant stall, and the nearby Norham Village Hall will serve cream teas. Norham’s pubs, The Masons Arms and The Victoria Hotel, will also be open offering a variety of refreshments and food.

St Cuthbert’s Church has previously hosted flower festivals, both in 2013 to commemorate the 500 anniversary of the Battle of Flodden, and again in 2015 to mark 850 years of the church being in existence.

Jane Bannister, a member of Norham Church Flower Team said: “We are really looking forward to showcasing the local floristry talents and to marking the 80th anniversaries of VE and V day, both of which are close to the hearts of many Norham residents.

Jane added: “We hope the Flower Festival will attract lots of visitors, when they can also browse Open Gardens, enjoy cream teas and a little retail therapy on the village green.”

St. Cuthbert's Church, Norham.

£750 towards publicity materials to support the festival has been generously donated by Northumberland and Scotland-based business, Paton and Co Estate Agents, which will allow the creation of posters, flyers, banners and programmes.

The church flower displays will be sponsored by local businesses, residents, St Ceolwulf’s First School and Norham Parish Councillors.