A garden centre chain will soon be inviting people and four-legged companions to enjoy its Halloween-related attractions at its Morpeth store.

At Dobbies’ Pumpkin Patch, for each ticket priced £9.99 per person there is the chance to select a pumpkin to take home and carve – with additional pumpkins available on the day to purchase, a voucher to exchange for a tempting sweet treat from the restaurant, family-friendly fun with activity sheets and a scavenger hunt, plus the chance to download digital photos worth £5.

Known for its love of dogs, Dobbies has also introduced a Pup-kin Patch experience this autumn for those who want their pooches to join in the fun.

Priced at £8 per pup, this event allows dogs at Dobbies to explore the Pup-kin Patch and pick out a Halloween-themed toy to take home before getting their photo taken in an autumnal setting by a Dobbies’ colleague. Digital photos are included in the ticket price.

Dobbies has introduced a Pup-kin Patch experience this autumn.

Both events start on October 19 at the Morpeth store.

For the first time, Dobbies is supporting Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, for the Pup-kin Patch experience. When buying a ticket online, Dobbies’ customers have the opportunity to make a donation to Dogs Trust’s vital work to provide care, rehabilitate and re-home thousands of dogs each year.

If you are looking to create a stylish Halloween decoration, the Morpeth store is also hosting a Planting and Afternoon Tea: Autumn Edition on October 8 and 12 and Little Scare-lings is back on various dates throughout October.

For more information and to make bookings, go to dobbies.com/events