New steam locomotive event for children at Aln Valley Railway
Adventures on the Footplate is a new event designed for children aged between three and 11.
Help to clean and oil the locomotive, step on board the footplate for a photo opportunity, meet the crew, then take a steam train ride from Lionheart Station to Greenrigg Halt and back.
There will be lunch in the Buffet Stop cafe (children’s lunch is included). Children will also be able to make crafts to remember the day. There will be a guided tour of the railway.
The day will start at 9.30am on Sunday, April 14.
Children must wear sturdy shoes, full length cotton trousers and long-sleeved cotton tops. Overalls are preferred but not essential. Gloves can be provided, but, if possible, bring your own.
Tickets are £25 per child, which includes access for one adult (children must be accompanied by an adult).
Booking is via www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk