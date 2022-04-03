New season of geology expeditions on Northumberland coast

Cullernose Point.

The walks, organised by Northumbrian Earth, will take place within the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The first of these walks will be to Howick on Friday, April 8 starting at 2pm. Amongst other things it will reveal the evidence of the slow but inexorable movement of continents in the folds and faults to be seen in the rocks.

Walk leader Dr Ian Kille said: “The cliffs and rocky skerrs around Howick expose a rich variety of geology which encompass the different geological ages exposed on the Northumberland coast.

"It is such a beautiful and diverse piece of coastline where some extraordinary geological finds have been made. It is the perfect place to start this season of walks and I am excited to be able to run these walks once more.”