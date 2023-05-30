News you can trust since 1854
New exhibition on history of salmon fishing on the River Tweed opens in Berwick

A new exhibition charting the history of salmon fishing on the River Tweed has opened.
By Ian Smith
Published 30th May 2023, 17:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 17:36 BST

Berwick-upon-Tweed Civic Society’s annual exhibition in The Main Guard, Palace Street, runs alongside the permanent exhibition on its history as a garrison town.

There are a number of interesting items on display including a net and traditional fishing paraphernalia, a gown worn by a Tweedmouth Salmon Queen, information boards and videos.

A special event to preview the exhibition was attended by guests including Mayor John Robertson, chairman of the River Tweed Commission, Peter Straker-Smith and chairman of the Berwick Harbour Commission, David Barrett.

The launch event for a new exhibition on the history of salmon fishing on the River Tweed. Picture: Jim GibsonThe launch event for a new exhibition on the history of salmon fishing on the River Tweed. Picture: Jim Gibson
    Civic Society chairman Zoreen Lady Hill thanked all those who contributed: Anne and Bob Humphrey, Sandra Gann, Martha Andrews, David Thompson, Jim Gibson, Ralph Holmes, Jim Herbert, Michael Cullen, KOSB Museum, Museums Northumberland, Berwick Museum, Michael Hindhaugh, June Liddle, Anne Faragher, Sophie Hamilton and Linda Woods.

    The exhibition is open every day (except Wednesdays) 1pm to 5pm until the end of September.

    Bari Bear, the Heritage Open Days mascot, was joined by friends at the exhibition launch.Bari Bear, the Heritage Open Days mascot, was joined by friends at the exhibition launch.
    Bari Bear, the Heritage Open Days mascot, was joined by friends at the exhibition launch.
