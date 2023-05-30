Berwick-upon-Tweed Civic Society’s annual exhibition in The Main Guard, Palace Street, runs alongside the permanent exhibition on its history as a garrison town.

There are a number of interesting items on display including a net and traditional fishing paraphernalia, a gown worn by a Tweedmouth Salmon Queen, information boards and videos.

A special event to preview the exhibition was attended by guests including Mayor John Robertson, chairman of the River Tweed Commission, Peter Straker-Smith and chairman of the Berwick Harbour Commission, David Barrett.

The launch event for a new exhibition on the history of salmon fishing on the River Tweed. Picture: Jim Gibson

Civic Society chairman Zoreen Lady Hill thanked all those who contributed: Anne and Bob Humphrey, Sandra Gann, Martha Andrews, David Thompson, Jim Gibson, Ralph Holmes, Jim Herbert, Michael Cullen, KOSB Museum, Museums Northumberland, Berwick Museum, Michael Hindhaugh, June Liddle, Anne Faragher, Sophie Hamilton and Linda Woods.

The exhibition is open every day (except Wednesdays) 1pm to 5pm until the end of September.

