The 2021 Kids in Museums, Best Small Museum, and overall best Family Friendly Museum Awards winners have a new exhibition for vintage Ladybird books, which encapsulate much of the history of Britain in the 20th century. That being said, a large portion of the companies’ success is down to the talented artists.

The exhibition is curated by Ladybird expert and enthusiast Helen Day, who has spent more than 20 years researching the company and collecting books and more. It will delight people of all ages with its Ladybird search, I spy a Ladybird Book, dressing up for adults and children in the various character costumes.

The exhibition has lots to explore, from the artists and the context in which they were illustrating, as well as finding out who the models were and the real locations in the illustrations to the little Loughborough print business’ story, which became a giant in children’s publishing, is also told. display 300 books for visitors to browse through, original artwork, artefacts that demonstrate over 30 years of talent by the Ladybird illustrators and recount the companies’ ‘golden years’ from 1940 to 1975.

