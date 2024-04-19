New exhibition at Bailiffgate Museum in Alnwick set to revive memories of childhood days

A new exhibition on childhood is coming to Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery in Alnwick.
By Ian Smith
Published 19th Apr 2024, 15:11 BST
The World of Childhood exhibition will provide visitors with an insight into how experiences have changed over time.

There will be a range of historical toys and examples of life at school on display as well as a range of children’s clothing.

There will be lots of hands on games to play, I spy activities, lift the flaps books, a reading corner with puppets, watch and listen stories and much more.

Alnwick baby clinic, 1948. Picture: Bailiffgate MuseumAlnwick baby clinic, 1948. Picture: Bailiffgate Museum
Alnwick baby clinic, 1948. Picture: Bailiffgate Museum

Jean Humphrys, chair at Bailiffgate said “We are thrilled to be showing the childhood exhibition and know that children and adult visitors alike will enjoy all elements of the exhibition. A chance to remember some of our favourite things about our childhood and see how things have changed over time.”

Childhood will be displayed from April 25 to September 8 (closed Mondays). Admission £5 adults, £4 concessions, £1 for ages 5 - 16s and under 5s free.

