The colourful event was originally planned for November 21 but was then postponed again to December 5 and was eventually pushed back to early 2022.

However, the festival has now finally got a new date and will be held from 5pm-7pm. Visitors are encouraged to wear their best and brightest gear to the event.

Visitors are also encouraged to ‘promendade and pose around the pier’.

Light projections, vibrantly coloured flags and an original soundscape featuring the Harbour Lights Choir and the voices of local children singing a specially commissioned song aptly named ‘A Song for Amble’ are among the many festivities taking place at the event.

Attendees should also be on the watch for kayakers and their ‘fabulous’ phoenix.

A spokesperson for Amble Events Committee said: “We hope everyone will come down to the Little Shore as dusk falls and enjoy the spectacle. So much work by so many people has gone into bringing this event to fruition and we’ve all got our fingers crossed the weather behaves itself this time.”

The event follows the recent lifting of Plan B Covid restrictions in January, with the event touted as a refreshing and fun event for a weary town.

The Amble Dry Water Water Arts team said: 'We think that ReKINdle is a chance to look forward and celebrate community light and possibility.