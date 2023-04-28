‘Crowns and Coronets - Coronations and the Percy family through time’ features four coronets, robes, historic archives, music, diaries, photographs and artefacts.

The exhibits feature items that date back over 500 years and includes an eyewitness account of the coronation of King Richard III and Queen Anne in 1483.

The manuscript describes how the 4th Earl of Northumberland carried one of the ceremonial swords, Curtana (the Sword of Mercy) before the King at his coronation.

A new coronation-themed exhibition has opened at Alnwick Castle.

The 10th Duke of Northumberland, the present Duke’s father, also carried Curtana at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

A photograph from a series of albums collated by Elizabeth, 10th Duchess features the 10th Duke at his London home, Syon House, practising for his role wearing a ducal coronet, coronation robes and using a walking stick in place of the sword.

The Baroness’ coronet belonged to Elizabeth Percy who, at her father’s death in 1750, had inherited vast estates and property as well as the title of Baroness Percy.

Though her husband, Sir Hugh Smithson had taken the Percy name and gained the title Earl and Countess of Northumberland. Elizabeth, fiercely proud of her own ancestry, insisted on wearing the lower-ranking coronet of a Baroness at the coronation of King George III and Queen Charlotte in 1761.

Coronation robes.

For the first time, historic costumes worn by Percy family members at the 1937 coronation are displayed together, alongside a selection of coronation souvenirs from 1911, 1937 and 1953.

The exhibition is included in the price of entry to Alnwick Castle.

Alnwick Castle.