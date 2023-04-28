News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
10 minutes ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
1 hour ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
2 hours ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
2 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet

New coronation-themed exhibition opens at Alnwick Castle

A new exhibition has opened at Alnwick Castle to coincide with the coronation of King Charles III.

By Ian Smith
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST

‘Crowns and Coronets - Coronations and the Percy family through time’ features four coronets, robes, historic archives, music, diaries, photographs and artefacts.

The exhibits feature items that date back over 500 years and includes an eyewitness account of the coronation of King Richard III and Queen Anne in 1483.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The manuscript describes how the 4th Earl of Northumberland carried one of the ceremonial swords, Curtana (the Sword of Mercy) before the King at his coronation.

A new coronation-themed exhibition has opened at Alnwick Castle.A new coronation-themed exhibition has opened at Alnwick Castle.
A new coronation-themed exhibition has opened at Alnwick Castle.
Most Popular

    The 10th Duke of Northumberland, the present Duke’s father, also carried Curtana at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

    A photograph from a series of albums collated by Elizabeth, 10th Duchess features the 10th Duke at his London home, Syon House, practising for his role wearing a ducal coronet, coronation robes and using a walking stick in place of the sword.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Baroness’ coronet belonged to Elizabeth Percy who, at her father’s death in 1750, had inherited vast estates and property as well as the title of Baroness Percy.

    Though her husband, Sir Hugh Smithson had taken the Percy name and gained the title Earl and Countess of Northumberland. Elizabeth, fiercely proud of her own ancestry, insisted on wearing the lower-ranking coronet of a Baroness at the coronation of King George III and Queen Charlotte in 1761.

    Coronation robes.Coronation robes.
    Coronation robes.

    For the first time, historic costumes worn by Percy family members at the 1937 coronation are displayed together, alongside a selection of coronation souvenirs from 1911, 1937 and 1953.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The exhibition is included in the price of entry to Alnwick Castle.

    Alnwick Castle.Alnwick Castle.
    Alnwick Castle.
    A coronet on display.A coronet on display.
    A coronet on display.
    Related topics:Charles IIIAlnwick CastleQueen Elizabeth II