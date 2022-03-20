The answers are below this week’s 11 questions. Will you do any better than last week? Good luck.

1. In which city are the headquarters of NATO?

2. Which Channel 4 show has Perfect World by the Irish band Kodaline as its theme song?

3. Who currently holds the record for the most Premier League appearances with 653?

4. Frances O’Grady is the Secretary General of which organisation?

5. What is the name of the all-female Russian rock band who had three members imprisoned for singing anti-government songs in a cathedral in 2012?

6. Which 1996 film stars Ewan Macgregor as a euphonium player?

7. In 2011, whose tomb in France was cleaned of the many lipstick marks left there by admirers, with a glass barrier installed to prevent further damage?

8. Who wrote the 2009 historical novel Wolf Hall?

9. Who starred in the 1942 musical Yankee Doodle Dandy?

10. Name any of the three Mr Men who has the joint longest surname with ten letters.

11. How did Marina Ovsyannikova become famous in March 2022?

Answers

1. Brussels 2. Gogglebox 3. Gareth Barry 4. The TUC 5. Pussy Riot 6. Brassed Off 7.Oscar Wilde’s 8. Hilary Mantel 9. James Cagney 10. Mr Impossible, Mr Chatterbox or Mr Topsy-Turvy 11. She is the journalist who protested against the war in Ukraine live on Russian state TV news

