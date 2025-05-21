An aerial views of Berwick-Upon-Tweed.placeholder image
An aerial views of Berwick-Upon-Tweed.

My top 11 things to do in Berwick after it is named 'the happiest place to live in Britain'

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 21st May 2025, 14:08 BST
Berwick-upon-Tweed has been named ‘the happiest place to live in Britain’.

A feature in The Guardian highlights the strength of its cultural offer, history, independent shops and outdoor activities.

Here are my suggestions for a great day out in the town.

Berwick Boat Trips offers sea trips and river trips starting from the quayside. If you're lucky you might even see some dolphins! Visit https://www.berwickboattrips.co.uk/

1. Boat trips

The walk along Berwick Pier to the lighthouse is a favourite of many and there's a good chance of seeing some seals.

2. Berwick Pier

The town's walls are some of the best preserved in Europe. A circuit of the walls takes 20 to 30 minutes.

3. Berwick Ramparts

Enjoy a stroll along Berwick Quayside or take a seat at one of the cafes and look out over the Old Bridge which dates back to the 17th century. Fishermen can often be seen carrying out traditional net fishing.

4. Quayside

