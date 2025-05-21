A feature in The Guardian highlights the strength of its cultural offer, history, independent shops and outdoor activities.
Here are my suggestions for a great day out in the town.
1. Boat trips
Berwick Boat Trips offers sea trips and river trips starting from the quayside. If you're lucky you might even see some dolphins! Visit https://www.berwickboattrips.co.uk/ Photo: STUART COBLEY
2. Berwick Pier
The walk along Berwick Pier to the lighthouse is a favourite of many and there's a good chance of seeing some seals. Photo: Stuart Cobley
3. Berwick Ramparts
The town's walls are some of the best preserved in Europe. A circuit of the walls takes 20 to 30 minutes. Photo: Kimberley Powell
4. Quayside
Enjoy a stroll along Berwick Quayside or take a seat at one of the cafes and look out over the Old Bridge which dates back to the 17th century. Fishermen can often be seen carrying out traditional net fishing. Photo: STUART COBLEY