The three museums are hosting a range of free activities throughout the holidays, taking inspiration from each of their sites.

Expect to find an art exhibition by Imogen Cloët, inspired by the the miners of the past and hopes of the locals for the environment, a family friendly banner crafting session by Bethan Maddocks and bug hunting and making ‘Wild Wednesdays’ at Woodhorn Museum.

Hexham Old Gaol, will get visitors making and firing their own mini Mangonel Roman catapult out of plastic spoons and paper cups, making scratch art bookmarks, and booking free tours of the House of Correction for uncovering its very dark and gruesome history.

Summer at Woodhorn Museum.

Berwick Museum and Art Gallery will have visitors uncovering their own name in runes and making Anglo-Saxon jewellery.

On July 26, Museums Northumberland and the Union Chain Bridge project organisations are partnering to celebrate the restoration and 203rd anniversary of the opening of the Union Chain Bridge with live music, craft and STEM activities, and guided tours of the bridge.

Events will take place at Paxton House, the Chain Bridge Honey Farm and Horncliffe Memorial Hall throughout the day, with a free shuttle bus operating between the venues.

Rowan Brown, chief executive of Museums Northumberland, said: “We know summer can be an expensive time for families, so we’ve created a free programme of events and activities children and the young a heart can enjoy throughout the summer months.

Artist Bethan Maddocks pictured with her 3D paper banner sculpture at Woodhorn Museum.

"Entry to our museums is free for children and young people aged 16 and under when visiting with a paying adult. Our fee structure means adults only pay once to visit throughout the year, and at a maximum of £7 it really is great value.

“From bug hunts and craft sessions to art installations and behind the scenes tours, we’ve got something to entertain people of all ages. At Woodhorn Museum there are also plenty of great picnic spots and our ever-popular accessible playground.

"With activities spread across all our venues, you get to explore and enjoy Northumberland at the same time too.”

