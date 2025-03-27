From crafting workshops, to wellness activities and spa days, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the women in our lives and make the day special. Here are seven unique things you can do to show your appreciation this Mothering Sunday.
1. Mother's Day workshops and events
Many places are hosting their own special Mother's Day events and workshops. Photo: pixabay
2. Crafts at Bamburgh Castle
On March 29 and 30, Gabrielle Bassett from Welcome to Northumberland is hosting workshop within the castle where children can make their own special gift Mother's Day gifts. Photo: pixabay
3. Spa day
There a plenty of luxurious spas in Northumberland to treat mum this Mother's Day. Pictured is Beau Monde, Belford who are offering a 'mother's meeting' package throughout the whole of march - including access to the spa, a 30 minute treatment, afternoon tea and a glass of fizz. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Mother's Day pottery painting at The Creative Chicken (Bedlington)
On March 30, The Creative Chicken are hosting a special pottery painting workshop to create wonderful memories as well as a piece of pottery to cherish. Photo: Google
