Mother's Day things to do: 7 crafts and activities in Northumberland to create memories with mum

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 27th Mar 2025, 12:34 BST
Swap the shop-bought gifts for lasting memories with one of these Mother’s Day activities in Northumberland.

From crafting workshops, to wellness activities and spa days, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the women in our lives and make the day special. Here are seven unique things you can do to show your appreciation this Mothering Sunday.

Many places are hosting their own special Mother's Day events and workshops.

1. Mother's Day workshops and events

Many places are hosting their own special Mother's Day events and workshops.

On March 29 and 30, Gabrielle Bassett from Welcome to Northumberland is hosting workshop within the castle where children can make their own special gift Mother's Day gifts.

2. Crafts at Bamburgh Castle

On March 29 and 30, Gabrielle Bassett from Welcome to Northumberland is hosting workshop within the castle where children can make their own special gift Mother's Day gifts.

There a plenty of luxurious spas in Northumberland to treat mum this Mother's Day. Pictured is Beau Monde, Belford who are offering a 'mother's meeting' package throughout the whole of march - including access to the spa, a 30 minute treatment, afternoon tea and a glass of fizz.

3. Spa day

There a plenty of luxurious spas in Northumberland to treat mum this Mother's Day. Pictured is Beau Monde, Belford who are offering a 'mother's meeting' package throughout the whole of march - including access to the spa, a 30 minute treatment, afternoon tea and a glass of fizz.

On March 30, The Creative Chicken are hosting a special pottery painting workshop to create wonderful memories as well as a piece of pottery to cherish.

4. Mother's Day pottery painting at The Creative Chicken (Bedlington)

On March 30, The Creative Chicken are hosting a special pottery painting workshop to create wonderful memories as well as a piece of pottery to cherish.

News you can trust since 1854
