The first prize winners in the competitions at this year’s Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering were as follows.

Arts and Crafts – Art: Paul Raven (Morpeth); Photography: Glyn Trueman (Morpeth); Exotic T-Shirt Location Photograph: John and Caroline Turnbull (Woking); Needlework Item: Ellen Black (Lynemouth); Knitting and Crochet Item: Victoria Harrison (Morpeth); Miscellaneous: Natalie Praed (Morpeth); Disabled Craft: Susan Hine (Morpeth); Junior Individual Craft: Meredith McFarlane (Morpeth); Junior Group Craft: Tritlington First School; Wyn Bibby Ingenuity Trophy: Natalie Praed (Morpeth); Shop Window Display: Enjoy (Sanderson Arcade); Group Costume: Storytellers Band (Tyneside); Cushie Butterfield Costume: Anne Swailes (Rothbury); Cuddy Butterfield Costume: Emperor Hadrian (Hadrian Clog musician).

Writing and Composing – Song Composition: Tom Patterson (Bournville); Melody Composition, Composing Excellence and Variations Composition: Marina Dodgson (Gosforth); Open Dialect Verse: Graham Bell (Cheshire); Dialect Prose: Brian Dawson (Blyth); Short Story: Lynne C. Potter (Hexham); English Verse: Patricia Defty (Corbridge).

Singing and Playing – Junior Singing: Martha Darcey (Otterburn); Unaccompanied Singing: Brian Hunt (South Shields); Accompanied Singing: Dave Venus (Chollerton); Traditional Ballad: Marilyn Framrose (Chollerton); Folk Group/Concert Band: Whinberry (Haydon Bridge); Country Dance Band: Hexham Village Band; Intermediate Northumbrian Smallpipes: Tilly Lamb (Ponteland); Open Northumbrian Smallpipes and Border Pipes: Alex Barrass (Stocksfield); Most Promising Young Piper: Sasha Lamb; Miscellaneous Traditional Instrument: Ruth Harvey (North Shields); Traditional Instruments Duet: Scarlett Edwards and William Edwards (Morpeth); Northumbrian Speech, Storytelling and Hoafy Trophy for Tall Tales: Graham Bell; Emily Inspires! Trophy for Female Song: Pat Oldale.

The event organisers said: “Massive thanks to all our valued volunteers and anyone who enjoyed the Gathering and would like to help us continue making it happen please do come forward.”