Bicycle wheels.

With ‘Wheels’ being the overall theme, this challenge was for each member to submit a minimum of four images that depicted ‘Any number of Wheels’.

Thirteen members had accepted the challenge and submitted 66 images that showed great imagination and creativity.

This was an in-house challenge without a winner and members were encouraged to comment on their images and explain where and why they had been taken, and any creative process that had been introduced.

A great variety of wheels showed that many members had seen and recorded the obvious such as bicycle wheels, aircraft wheels, car wheels and train wheels, whilst others had found the not-so-obvious pully wheels, flywheels, pit winding wheels and water wheels.

Closer to home, members had photographed old toy cars, Lego wheels, gear wheels and cogs inside a clock, shopping trolley wheels at a supermarket and an old wheelbarrow.

Other locations included a workshop at Beamish Museum, Eshott Airfield, Tanfield Railway, and further afield those in attendance saw shots taken in the Yorkshire Dales, Lucca in Italy, Torun in Poland and Loix in south-west France.