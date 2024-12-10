Morpeth artist exhibition of natural beauty at County Hall
The drawing-based works on display are inspired by Northumberland’s outstanding natural beauty.
After many years studying and teaching art, she graduated from Newcastle University with an MA Degree in Fine Art in 2006.
The sinewy shadows and outlines of her pen and ink drawn images of trees and branches mirror the intricate arterial and nerve patterns of the human body. They are like traceries of time passing and some of these pieces are printed onto local maps.
Andrea’s textile infused drawings have their surfaces pierced with mark-making stitches, reflecting the unpicking of memories and suggesting that fragility can also embody strength.
The exhibition can be viewed in the foyer of the building in Loansdean until December 20 and is free for visitors.