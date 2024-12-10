Andrea Roberts and the poster for the exhibition.

Morpeth artist Andrea Roberts has launched an exhibition within County Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drawing-based works on display are inspired by Northumberland’s outstanding natural beauty.

After many years studying and teaching art, she graduated from Newcastle University with an MA Degree in Fine Art in 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sinewy shadows and outlines of her pen and ink drawn images of trees and branches mirror the intricate arterial and nerve patterns of the human body. They are like traceries of time passing and some of these pieces are printed onto local maps.

Andrea’s textile infused drawings have their surfaces pierced with mark-making stitches, reflecting the unpicking of memories and suggesting that fragility can also embody strength.

The exhibition can be viewed in the foyer of the building in Loansdean until December 20 and is free for visitors.