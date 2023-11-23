Members of Morpeth Art Group are looking forward to welcoming visitors to their annual Autumn art fair and Christmas shopping event this Sunday (November 26).

'Poppies' by Julia Chandler.

Talented members will be showcasing their artwork and sketchbooks with originals, prints, cards and gifts also available to buy.

The open day takes place at the club’s usual meeting place in the picturesque Whalton Village Hall from 10.30am until 4pm. Free entry.

Club chairman Sue Lonergan said: “We’re a friendly group and we’d love you to come along to see what we’ve been up to and enjoy hot drinks and refreshments with us. All proceeds will go towards supporting our creative hub in the community.

'Craster' by Ann Roberts.

“We really want to be inclusive for everyone to come along and enjoy art. The venue is wheelchair accessible and everyone is welcome. Card payments are accepted for those in a shopping mood.”

If you are thinking of Christmas presents or something for yourself, then this will be an excellent opportunity to browse some great value pieces.

More than 25 members will have work on show. They paint a wide variety of subjects in a host of mediums.

Landscapes, seascapes, animals and abstracts, drawn and painted in oils, acrylics, watercolour and pastels – there really is something to suit all tastes and budgets.