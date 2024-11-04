More than 1,000 people expected at Remembrance Sunday commemorations in Alnwick
Over 600 people are expected at the church and over 1,000 at the war memorial to see dignitaries, including the Duke of Northumberland, lay wreaths.
Squadron Leader David Haslam, Padre at RAF Boulmer, will lead the service helped by Father Watson with the reading by The Royal British Legion.
The Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers will accompany the church service and lead the parade and Peter Hignett will play the organ in church. The Alnwick All Stars will perform Requiem for a Solider as part of the church service.
WO Sharon Rose from RAF Boulmer will be parade commander whilst the veterans will be led by the Royal British Legion who will also do the exhortation in church and at the war memorial.
Rev Chris Friend will say prayers at the war memorial and Councillor Gordon Castle will call people forward to lay wreaths.