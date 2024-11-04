More than 1,000 people expected at Remembrance Sunday commemorations in Alnwick

Alnwick’s Remembrance Sunday event is on November 10 with the church service starting at 2.30pm at St Paul’s Church.

Over 600 people are expected at the church and over 1,000 at the war memorial to see dignitaries, including the Duke of Northumberland, lay wreaths.

Squadron Leader David Haslam, Padre at RAF Boulmer, will lead the service helped by Father Watson with the reading by The Royal British Legion.

The Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers will accompany the church service and lead the parade and Peter Hignett will play the organ in church. The Alnwick All Stars will perform Requiem for a Solider as part of the church service.

A large crowd at the war memorial in Alnwick on Remembrance Sunday in 2023. Picture: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

WO Sharon Rose from RAF Boulmer will be parade commander whilst the veterans will be led by the Royal British Legion who will also do the exhortation in church and at the war memorial.

Rev Chris Friend will say prayers at the war memorial and Councillor Gordon Castle will call people forward to lay wreaths.