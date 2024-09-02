Visitors to the exhibition will also be able to cast their vote to choose the overall winner of the Bridge 400 photo competition.

Berwick and District Camera Club will be holding its annual exhibition for 2024 over the weekend of Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8 at St Aidan’s Hall on Church Street.

The exhibition will run from 10am to 4pm on both days.

Admission is free and visitors will be able to enjoy a tea or coffee and home-made cakes as well as a viewing more than 100 photographs taken by local photographers. All prints are for sale in aid of the club.

In addition to the print exhibition, there is an audio-visual presentation that follows this year’s Heritage Open Days theme of ‘Routes – Networks – Connections’ by showcasing local activities and community groups all sharing a common connection – the River Tweed.

A Berwick and District Camera Club spokesperson added: “Visitors to the exhibition will also be able to cast their vote to choose the overall winner of the Bridge 400 photo competition from the 12 shortlisted photographs.

“The exhibition coincides with the start of the new season of club meetings. The camera club meets every Tuesday evening at 7.30pm in the Village Hall at East Ord and new members are always welcome.

“Details of the programme are available at the www.berwickcameraclub.co.uk website – it includes visiting speakers, practical workshops, competitions and going out to take photographs together.

“If you are interested in joining, you are welcome to come along for a week or two before needing to pay any membership fees.”