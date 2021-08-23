A scene on a branch line in the south of Germany, one of the layouts on display.

The annual event, cancelled last year due to Covid-19, will take place at Lionheart Station, Alnwick, on Saturday and Sunday, September 4-5.

On both days the exhibition will be open from 10.30am to 4.30pm. Admission is £3 for adults and free for accompanied children.

These will be about 16 layouts on display in a variety of scales including the ever-popular large Lego layout for the children, plus trade stalls selling books and model railway items.

There will be steam trains running at intervals on the railway's standard gauge line between the Lionheart Station and Greenrigg Halt.

In addition the railway's cafe, museum, bric-a-brac stall and shop will be open.

There is plenty of car parking space and most of the exhibition is accessible for wheelchair visitors.

The railway eventually hopes to run services between Lionheart Station and Alnmouth.