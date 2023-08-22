News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Model railway enthusiasts set to descend on Aln Valley Railway for exhibition

The Aln Valley Railway is set to stage its annual model railway exhibition.
By Ian Smith
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 12:22 BST

ModelEx takes place in the locoshed at Lionheart Station on the Lionheart Enterprise Park in Alnwick on Saturday and Sunday, September 2-3.

There will be over 15 layouts to see, including one of Alwinton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organiser Neil Mansfield said: “We’re delighted to extend a warm welcome to modellers both new and more experienced from across the region, so please come along, see what they have, be inspired and talk to the operators who will be happy to share their skills and knowledge.

A model railway at last year's event.A model railway at last year's event.
A model railway at last year's event.
Most Popular

    "We acknowledge the considerable support of a variety of modellers and clubs with a number of layouts not seen at previous RailEx exhibitions – we are very grateful to them, and very much looking forward to seeing their fascinating displays.”

    Trains will also be running on the standard gauge line and there will be children’s rides on the miniature railway.

    The exhibition opens at 10am and closes at 4pm. Admission £4/£1.

    Related topics:TrainsAlnwick