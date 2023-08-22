Model railway enthusiasts set to descend on Aln Valley Railway for exhibition

ModelEx takes place in the locoshed at Lionheart Station on the Lionheart Enterprise Park in Alnwick on Saturday and Sunday, September 2-3.

There will be over 15 layouts to see, including one of Alwinton.

Organiser Neil Mansfield said: “We’re delighted to extend a warm welcome to modellers both new and more experienced from across the region, so please come along, see what they have, be inspired and talk to the operators who will be happy to share their skills and knowledge.

"We acknowledge the considerable support of a variety of modellers and clubs with a number of layouts not seen at previous RailEx exhibitions – we are very grateful to them, and very much looking forward to seeing their fascinating displays.”

Trains will also be running on the standard gauge line and there will be children’s rides on the miniature railway.