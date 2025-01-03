Milfield in the spotlight for the next Berwick History Society talk

By Andrew Coulson
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 10:14 GMT
Berwick History Society meets in the parish centre on the Parade on the third Wednesday of each month and the next meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 15, from 7.30pm.

Helping to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, historian Phil Rowett’s talk has the following title: ‘School in the Air – Milfield, the RAF and Normandy’.

There is a £3 charge on the door for non-members.

Mike Bishop’s December talk was entitled ‘Masque – the curious tale of the Crosby Garrett Roman Helmet’.

Phil Rowett.

Restored to something like its original glory after it was unearthed by amateur detectorists in Cumbria in May 2010, it was auctioned at Christies and sold for well over £2million.

Dr Bishop explained that the helmet is of a type known as a Roman cavalry ‘sports’ helmet, made for use in a form of mock combat known as the ‘hippika gymnasia’.

